Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, Danny Trejo attends the "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" screening and panel discussion at the 2016 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. Trejo played a real-life hero Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side and, with the help of another bystander, a young woman, they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the "Spy Kids" series. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Richard Shotwell)