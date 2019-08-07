4 youths ages 11-13 accused of arson

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Someone smelled smoke when he went into a restroom.
Natchitoches police say he then called authorities.
Now four juveniles ages 11-13 are accused of arson.
The fire at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to a building in the 100 block of Beaufort Boulevard in Natchitoches, authorities report.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The four youths were arrested Monday, Aug. 5, then placed in Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.
Each faces a charge of simple arson.
The arrests come as a result of an investigation by Natchitoches Fire Department’s fire prevention officer and Natchitoches police investigators.
