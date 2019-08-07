Wreck impacts travel on eastbound I-20 in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A wreck Wednesday afternoon impacted travel on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City.
At one point, the outside lane was blocked at Interstate 220, the Louisiana highway department reports.
A traffic camera showed three vehicles on the shoulder or in the median between the exit ramp and the travel lanes.
It’s not immediately clear which ones were involved in the wreck.
Eastbound traffic was backed up for about a mile, according to LaDOTD.
All lanes now are open.
