Ways to take advantage of Texas tax free weekend

KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins originally is from Fort Smith, Ark., which means she grew up in Razorback country. She attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., on a soccer scholarship and ended up being captain of her team. She graduated with a master's degree in mass communications. Adria worked for KFSM TV-5 for longer than 5 years as a sports anchor/reporter following everything from the SEC to minor league baseball and the Nationwide Tour.