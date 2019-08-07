Trump comes to Dayton Wednesday after mass shooting

DAYTON, OHIO (FOX19) - President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Dayton Wednesday morning, three days after a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 in a mass shooting in the city’s nightlife district.
Air Force One will land at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base about 10:30 a.m. The President also plans to visit El Paso, Texas, where another mass shooter killed 22 people and injured dozens others at a Walmart Saturday.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed Trump’s visit Tuesday. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also is expected to be on hand.
“I think it’s always appropriate for a governor or the president to go where there is sorrow, to go where people are hurting. My understanding of the visit is that’s what it’s focused on,” DeWine said during a news conference where he announced 17 gun and mental health proposals.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday Trump has wanted to visit El Paso and Dayton since he learned of “these tragedies," the Associated Press reports.
Conway said the president usually meets with local and federal law enforcement, medical professionals and other emergency responders, according to the AP: “you can expect that he will continue to do that.”
The president will face protesters in Dayton. He tweeted about the Dayton shooter’s politics Wednesday morning.
There will be a rally “to demand Trump work toward a responsible gun policy and end his divisive inflammatory rhetoric,” according to a news release from a group called “Dayton Women.”
It will be held at 10:15 a.m. just south of Miami Valley Hospital, 1126 S. Main St., the grassy area at the corner of Fairgrounds Avenue and South Main Street across from the old Fairgrounds.
“If Donald Trump wants to do something for the victims of the Sunday morning shooting, he will work to ban the assault- style rifle that killed nine people and wounded many more in less than a minute,” the news release states. “If he can’t stand up to the NRA and do this, then he doesn’t need to be in Dayton. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need advocacy and change.”
Dayton’s mayor said Tuesday she will welcome the president, but she also has been urging people to protest his visit and she plans to discuss with him concerns about firearms and the importance of background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
Authorities have revealed new, disturbing new revelations came out about the shooter, Connor Betts, 24. The FBI is now investigating Betts’ motivation and the El Paso gunman’s amid wider alarm over the attacks.
Dayton’s mayor said the president’s “rhetoric has been painful for many in our community and I think people should stand up and say they are not happy if they are not happy he’s coming."
Whaley also said she doesn’t think his stance on firearms has been very helpful and she doesn’t think he knows what he believes in when it comes to the issue.
She won’t be the only one giving Trump an earful.
Republican congressman who represents Dayton, Mike Turner, said he also plans to discuss gun control measures with the president.
Turner, who daughter was nearby when the gunman opened fire, announced Tuesday he backs a ban on “military-style” guns, magazine limits and so-called “red flag” legislation to identify potentially dangerous people and remove their firearms under a court order.
This is a dramatic about-face for the conservative veteran lawmaker, who currently holds an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association and was praised by them last year and earned their support for opposing an assault weapon ban (semi-automatic firearms).
