Mercy’s Closet helping fill need in Minden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish woman is doing what she can to help clothe people in Webster Parish who are struggling financially.
Diana Sanders is living out a mission that’s close to her heart.
“I was one of 4 kids,” she explains. “We did not have a lot.”
She was inspired by her own experiences growing up and the closure of Minden’s Goodwill a few years ago. She opened the nonprofit thrift store Mercy’s Closet in March to help clothe people in need.
“I see so many kids getting off the bus and into cars that look like I did when I was a kid and that was one of the things that helped me to know I needed to do it.”
Donations are sold to customers at thrift store prices just like you’d expect. What makes Mercy’s Closet different is that they also help those who can’t pay. Just last month they gave away 600 free clothing items during a back to school uniform giveaway. Those who are just out of prison, foster children and others can also apply for free clothing.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming. I wish there had been something like this when I was a kid.”
Seeing her mission come to life makes Diana emotional. It’s all worth it to know she’s giving back to her community.
“It’s been rewarding. I feel like we are just scratching the surface. I think we are going to be able to fulfill the mission.”
Diana is hoping to keep filling that need but also needs more shoppers looking for thrift store deals to make sure the operation stays successful.
Mercy’s Closet is open from 10am-6pm Monday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.
