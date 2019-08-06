Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation expands to Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A nonprofit foundation created by Longview High School alumnus and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has now expanded programs to include Longview ISD.
Tuesday, a representative with the ‘Just Keep Livin’ Foundation confirmed they have expanded to include Longview ISD. Programs should begin the first month of the school year.
“This program is different because it focuses around nutrition, fitness, community service and gratitude,” said Elizabeth Ross, Longview ISD spokeswoman and director of Just Keep Livin Longview.
According to the “Just Keep Livin” Foundation website, its programs were designed to encourage students to make positive life choices to improve their physical and mental health.
“The beauty of this program is it gets kids up and moving and it’s very exciting because students get to also show gratitude which is not something that is done every day,” Ross said. “At the end of every single session we actually have what is called a gratitude circle and students sit in a circle and they tell them what are they grateful for that week. It gives them that warm, fuzzy feeling inside and just gets to the heart of what’s going on with that student that week. These days not everybody expresses what they’re feeling and this allows students to get a little bit deeper."
She said program officials were expecting about 20 freshmen and sophomore but students have shown a lot more interest.
Programs focus on nutrition, fitness, wellness and community service.
The free program will have two, two-hour sessions per week after school.
“The foundation covers everything that you will be participating in. The yoga classes, the fitness classes, the nutrition, the field trips, the community service, any cost that occurs during this program covered by the foundation. Not a dime out of pocket,” Ross said.
