Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation expands to Longview ISD

“The beauty of this program is it gets kids up and moving and it’s very exciting because students get to also show gratitude which is not something that is done every day,” Ross said. “At the end of every single session we actually have what is called a gratitude circle and students sit in a circle and they tell them what are they grateful for that week. It gives them that warm, fuzzy feeling inside and just gets to the heart of what’s going on with that student that week. These days not everybody expresses what they’re feeling and this allows students to get a little bit deeper."