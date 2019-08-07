Man tries to purchase gun from Facebook contact, gets shot multiple times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night after trying to purchase a gun from someone on Facebook.
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Market Street.
Upon arrival, they found a wounded man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. Officers on scene didn’t know if his wounds were life-threatening.
Police learned that the incident started at the Grimmett Drive Apartments. The victim went there with his girlfriend to purchase a gun from someone he met on Facebook, according to Shreveport police’s major incident report.
However, during the transaction he was shot three times.
Then, that’s when the victim and his girlfriend fled the scene and ended up near the Bancorp South branch on North Market Street.
The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
