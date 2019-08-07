1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Longview.
On Wednesday, officers responded to the Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Capt. Ben Kemper with the Longview Police Department said officers located a stolen vehicle and went to check it out. During the investigation shots were fired when police approached the vehicle and an officer was involved, Kemper confirmed.
A male was injured and has been transported to a hospital. No officers were injured.
The Gregg County District Attorney is also responding to the scene.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.