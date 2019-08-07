1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Longview

One person was injured during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Longview. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 7, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 12:45 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Longview.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road in Longview.

Capt. Ben Kemper with the Longview Police Department said officers located a stolen vehicle and went to check it out. During the investigation shots were fired when police approached the vehicle and an officer was involved, Kemper confirmed.

A male was injured and has been transported to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The Gregg County District Attorney is also responding to the scene.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the case.

