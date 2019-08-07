How to keep your child safe in sports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students head back to school, many will be participating in extra-curricular activities, including contact sports.
KSLA News 12 is keeping you safe with what you need to know to protect young athletes.
Dr. Christiana Notarianni, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport, says 10% of all concussions can be attributed to sports injuries.
In July, Dr. Notarianni published a blog, The Concussion Discussion: What You Need To Know About Sports-Related Concussions.
She shares the common symptoms:
- Headache,
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Ringing in the ears
- Nausea / Vomiting
- Sensitivity to light and noise
Dr. Notarianni also talks about less common symptoms of concussion, how to prevent them, and when you should remove your child from play.
Oschner LSU Health Shreveport also has blogs devoted to preventing pediatric sports injuries and what to expect from school physicals.
