Funeral set for infant killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Services have been set for a month-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.
Queen Caliyah Renae Dean’s mother says her services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Mission #2 Baptist Church, 5749 King St. in Shreveport.
Arrangements are being handled through Precious Memories Mortuary, 4015 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
The infant was killed by gunfire just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.