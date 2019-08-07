FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory remains in effect for Today and Thursday

This afternoon will be steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Keep in mind, it will actually feel much hotter. Feels-like temperatures will be near or above 105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m. During the afternoon hours is the time when you will really want to limit time outside. If you do need to venture into the heat make sure you wear light colored clothing. Rain chances are not high over the next few days, but a few spots could see some showers that will provide some heat relief during the afternoon hours.