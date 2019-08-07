FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory remains in effect for Today and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good afternoon! A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today and will continue through Thursday. With more dangerous heat expected through the weekend, this HEAT ADVISORY will likely be extended. As temperatures climb closer to 100 degrees this weekend, there is a chance the HEAT ADVISORY could be upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Forecast models are indicating the possibility of heat indices of 110 degrees early next week .
This afternoon will be steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Keep in mind, it will actually feel much hotter. Feels-like temperatures will be near or above 105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m. During the afternoon hours is the time when you will really want to limit time outside. If you do need to venture into the heat make sure you wear light colored clothing. Rain chances are not high over the next few days, but a few spots could see some showers that will provide some heat relief during the afternoon hours.
The overnight hours will have the typical warm and muggy conditions we are used to. Any shower chances will be gone by the late evening hours.
As we move into Thursday it will be another very hot day, and perhaps even a degree or two hotter. Heat indices will once again surpass the 105 degree mark, which is why the HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect. Much like today isolated showers will provide some localized heat relief.
The potential for triple digit heat ramps up as we move into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see temperatures near 100 degrees. Once we get to Sunday and into next week that’s when temperatures will likely add a third digit to them. It is possible, and models are beginning to indicate, that heat indices could reach 110 degrees. That is the threshold needed for an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. So the heat wave is nowhere close to cresting.
Have a great day and try to beat the heat!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.