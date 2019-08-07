FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today and tomorrow

Good morning! A HEAT ADVISORY will be go in effect today and continue through Thursday. With more dangerous heat expected through the weekend, this HEAT ADVISORY will likely be extended. As temperatures climb closer to 100 degrees this weekend, there is a chance the HEAT ADVISORY could be upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. A few forecast models are showing heat indices above 110 degrees next week.
Luckily, temperatures are not even close to 100 degrees this morning. It’s a warm and muggy, though. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. As soon as the sun comes up temperatures are going to quickly jump. Most places will be above 90 degrees by noon. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute. The kiddos heading back to school in Bossier Parish will not need a light jacket this morning, but make sure to pack some extra water.
This afternoon will be H-O-T. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Feels-like temperatures will be near or above 105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m. This is when we really want to limit our time outside. If you have to work outside today, make sure to drink plenty of water, work in the shade, take frequent breaks, and wear light colored and weight clothing. Even though rain is not likely in any on spot, isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible today. Most will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging raindrops.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Any chance of rain this evening or tonight will be gone by midnight.
Thursday will be another hot day. It's probably going to be even a touch hotter. Highs will be in the in the upper 90s. A few places could even flirt with the century mark. Max heat index values will be between 105-110 degrees. Once again, isolated afternoon downpours will be possible. Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday.
The potential for triple-digit temperatures and dangerous heat will continue this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Keep in mind, heat indices will be about 5-10 degrees above the air temperature. With more dangerous heat expected, you probably want to limit your time outside, especially in the heat of the day, this weekend. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
This heat wave will likely continue into next week.
Have a great day and make sure to beat the heat!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
