FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today and tomorrow

This afternoon will be H-O-T. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Feels-like temperatures will be near or above 105 degrees from noon until 6 p.m. This is when we really want to limit our time outside. If you have to work outside today, make sure to drink plenty of water, work in the shade, take frequent breaks, and wear light colored and weight clothing. Even though rain is not likely in any on spot, isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible today. Most will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging raindrops.