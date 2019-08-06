Band director arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 16-year-old girl

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish high school band director is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said 28-year-old Michael Aucoin worked at H.L. Bourgeois High School for five years and did not have a criminal history in the parish prior to this incident.
Deputies arrested Aucoin at his home Monday (Aug. 6), which is less than two miles from the school.
Aucoin’s arrest came after the parent of the 16-year-old student he was was allegedly seeing reached out to the department with concerns over text messages between the two.
After looking at the messages, detectives determined the two had a sexual relationship, as well as an encounter at his home over the summer. Detectives believe the relationship spanned over the course of six months.
Deputies said they have received calls from concerned parents, but have not found evidence that there are any other victims, Malcolm Wolfe, TPSO’s chief of detectives said.
“The parents are concerned, because children don’t normally go home and tell their parents something like this that they’re involved in. So, I think out of curiosity, they want to know if there’s any other victims,” Wolfe said.
Philip Martin, Terrebonne Parish superintendent, said Aucoin has been suspended until the investigation is over.
“The charges are very serious and we take them very serious,” Martin said.
Peyton Lebouf is a student at H.L. Bourgeois and said he didn’t personally know Aucoin, but his friends did.
“I mean it’s crazy to see. [People] that I’m friends with are good friends with him, and just to see that happen at the school is crazy,” Lebouf said.
Aucoin faces one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, which is when an adult has a sexual relationship with someone under the age of 17, with more than a four year age difference.
If convicted, detectives said Aucoin could face ten years in jail or more.
Aucoin was held on a $30,000 bond, but jail records show he bonded out Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.