Authorities arrest suspect in slaying of Waldo, Ark., man

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) — Police have arrested the person they suspect fatally shot a man Tuesday in Waldo, Ark.
Mario D. Easter, 39, also of Waldo, now is being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility.
He was booked into the lockup in Magnolia, Ark., at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
Easter is charged with one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person. No bonds have been set.
He is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Stanley L. Milner, of Waldo.
Waldo Police Chief Reggie Ellis was notified about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday about a body in the roadway in the 700 block of North Locust Street, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports.
That’s where he found Milner, who had been shot multiple times.
Easter was traveling east in a white 2007 Dodge Charger when authorities found him about 1:53 a.m. Wednesday at Boundary at West Monroe streets in Magnolia, Ark., authorities said.
Columbia County sheriff’s investigator James Skinner took him into custody.
Now Easter is in jail after having been denied bond during his initial court appearance.
He also advised the court that he intends to represent himself.
No date has been set for Easter’s arraignment.
Meantime, Milner’s body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
His death is being investigated by Waldo, Magnolia and Taylor police along with Columbia County sheriff’s deputies and deputy marshals with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.