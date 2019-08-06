Veteran WR Randall Cobb Jr looks to build relationship with Dak

OXNARD, CA (KTRE) - Wide receiver veteran Randall CObb Jr did not practice Monday but that doesn’t mean he is not ready to contribute.
It appears he was given a veteran’s off day. It is not uncommon in training camp. The veteran is entering his eight season and last played in Green Bay. Cobb Jr looks to bring some depth to the wide receiver corps that just lost Allen Hurns earlier in camp.
“I just want a new opportunity and new challenges,” Cobbs said. “I am trying to fit in with my teammates and fit in with the offense.”
That all starts with his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott.
“It is communication,” Cobb said. “It is seeing things with Dak on the field, talking through scenarios and situations and making sure we are on the same page. Dak can throw every ball. That is what I have been impressed with seeing him make plays out here and giving people the opportunity to make plays for him.”
