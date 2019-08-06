SU’s Human Jukebox to perform at 2020 Rose Parade

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019 at Pasadena City College. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game are determined in December.