Sheriff: Sex offender caught peeking in child’s window

Investigators want to know whether anyone else has had a similar experience that has yet to be reported

BOOKED: Harold Gene Spicer, 63, one count of voyeurism of a child under 14 years of age [Source: Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office]
By Curtis Heyen | August 6, 2019 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:15 PM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A registered sex offender allegedly has been caught on camera looking into a child’s bedroom window.

Bowie County, Texas, authorities say it happened sometime Aug. 2 in the area of Dunham Drive just north of Texarkana.

Now investigators want to know whether anyone else has had a similar experience that has yet to be reported.

Deputy Brett Whitlock spoke with a homeowner Aug. 3 who had captured video of a prowler in the fenced backyard.

The image quality was good enough for several of the homeowner’s friends to identify a possible suspect, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff’s Office investigator Scott Sartor also watched the video and confirmed that 63-year-old Harold Gene Spicer is the person shown in the video.

Spicer was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Tuesday on a charge of voyeurism of a child under 14 years of age.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case or who has had a similar experience to call investigator Scott Sartor at (903) 798-3194.

