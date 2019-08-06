Sheriff: Sex offender caught peeking in child’s window

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A registered sex offender allegedly has been caught on camera looking into a child’s bedroom window.
Bowie County, Texas, authorities say it happened sometime Aug. 2 in the area of Dunham Drive just north of Texarkana.
Now investigators want to know whether anyone else has had a similar experience that has yet to be reported.
Deputy Brett Whitlock spoke with a homeowner Aug. 3 who had captured video of a prowler in the fenced backyard.
The image quality was good enough for several of the homeowner’s friends to identify a possible suspect, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sheriff’s Office investigator Scott Sartor also watched the video and confirmed that 63-year-old Harold Gene Spicer is the person shown in the video.
Spicer was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Tuesday on a charge of voyeurism of a child under 14 years of age.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case or who has had a similar experience to call investigator Scott Sartor at (903) 798-3194.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.