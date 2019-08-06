Qualifying begins today for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 primary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the next three days, political candidates from across Louisiana will sign on the dotted line so they can run in one of the hundreds of city, parish and state offices that are on the ballot for the October 12 Primary Election.
The Primary election is on Oct. 12. The General Election is Nov. 16.
The biggest race before Louisiana voters is that of Governor. Two Republicans have stepped up to challenge current Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards — Businessman Eddie Rispone and Louisiana 5th District Congressman Ralph Abraham.
All other top state offices are on the ballot, as are all State House and State Senate representatives. Several current officeholders cannot run for re-election because they’re term-limited. In the Senate, that includes District 31 Senator Gerald Long and District 33 Senator Michael Walsworth. Term-limited House members include District 1 Representative James Morris, District 6 Representative Thomas Carmody, and District 24 Representative Frank Howard.
On the parish level, races on the ballot include those for Sheriff, Assessor, Clerk of Court and Coroner. Police Jury members (in Caddo Parish, Commissioners) will also be before voters.
Louisiana uses an Open Primary system. All candidates go on the ballot at the same time. They’re not separated by party and there are no write-in candidates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.