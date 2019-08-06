Pharmacy specializing in medicinal marijuana to open in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hope Pharmacy, located across the street from Oschner LSU, will open on Tuesday.
Hope Pharmacy isn’t just any ordinary pharmacy though. It’s one of nine pharmacies licensed to provide medicinal marijuana in the state of Louisiana.
The business will hold its grand opening at 4:30 p.m. at 1410 Kings Highway. The owners of Hope Pharmacy are husband and wife Doug and Jennifer Boudreaux and Chris Whittington.
“We have waited a long time and are ready to get this product to the thousands of patients that have been waiting for years,” said Doug Boudreaux. Doug is also the president of the Louisiana Association for Therapeutic Alternatives, in a news release.
For anyone to receive medical marijuana, patients must have it recommended to them by a physician licensed in Louisiana and signed up with the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners Medical Marijuana Program. A legitimate doctor-patient relationship must exist.
Hope Pharmacy will not only dispense marijuana-based medications, but also will conduct research on the effectiveness of its products.
“I want to applaud the Boudreaux’s and Chris Whittington for their continued investment in our community,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, in a news release. “Hope Pharmacy is a welcomed addition to Shreveport’s Healthcare Corridor, enhancing treatment options for area patients and contributing to our local economy.”
The pharmacy is working to call patients and setting up appointments for them to pick up their medications over the next few eeks.
“We are hoping that we do not have a rush and that our patients will understand that an appointment-based program will prevent them from long waits and unbearable delays," Doug Boudreaux added. We think that we will be able to see all the patients that have a recommendation for within 10 days of receiving the product on Tuesday."
