Man who died in apartment fire identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who was killed in an apartment fire in south Shreveport late Monday has been identified. Authorities say Blake E. Vetter, 26, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. following the incident in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Drive, west of Walker Road.
Pending scientific confirmation, Vetter died from smoke inhalation. An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department.
