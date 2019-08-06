Man dead after standoff at south Shreveport apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after he barricaded himself in an apartment late Monday night in Shreveport.
Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the Cedar Creek Apartments off of Dean Road. That’s in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood.
Firefighters say that upon arrival, they found a man who wouldn’t come outside his apartment.
Once authorities had secured the scene, crews put the flames out and found the man dead inside the apartment.
Investigators with police and fire crews are working to determine the cause of the man’s death and the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
