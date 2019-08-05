Man arrested, allegedly kidnapped kids and took them to Mississippi

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - One man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping two juvenile males and taking them across state lines.
According to a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Green, 30, was arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend after an argument at a restaurant. When the couple got home, she says Green took his son and her son, both juveniles, and left in her rental vehicle.
Green allegedly called the woman and threatened to harm her son if she called the police. The woman told police he may be headed to Woodville, Miss. Detectives traveled to Woodville and located the vehicle at one of Green’s relatives house.
The two juvenile children were found safe.
Green was arrested in Woodville and charged with domestic abuse battery and kidnapping.
