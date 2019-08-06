LSU’s new offense displays pro look and feel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was back outside Monday afternoon and the term “running” back may need to be changed to “receiving” back with this new offense.
Former NFL coach John Robinson is now on the Tigers’ staff and this offense very much has a pro look and feel to it from the standpoint of throwing to the backs out of the backfield.
It is something Joe Burrow has been able to drill the backs and receivers on all summer long.
“This year, we have a whole full year together," said junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “We’ve been working during the summertime. Everybody just having that connection all together. And, we just feel better, working with each other.”
LSU continues to work to get ready for the season opener on August 31 against Georgia Southern.
