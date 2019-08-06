Gunshot victim found dead in street in Waldo, Ark.

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) — The body of a male has been found in a roadway in Waldo, Ark.
The discovery was made about noon Tuesday in the 700 block of North Locust Street. That’s a block east of U.S. Highway 371.
Now authorities are investigating the death of the gunshot victim as a homicide, a Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
There’s no immediate word on who discovered the male’s body nor how.
Nor have investigators said anything about a possible suspect or motive.
Authorities now are preparing to send the body for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.