Gunshot victim found dead in street in Waldo, Ark.

Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide

Gunshot victim found dead in street in Waldo, Ark.
The body of a male gunshot victim was found about noon Aug. 6 in the roadway in the 700 block of North Locust Street in Waldo, Ark. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide. [Source: Google Maps]
By Curtis Heyen | August 6, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:16 PM

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) — The body of a male has been found in a roadway in Waldo, Ark.

The discovery was made about noon Tuesday in the 700 block of North Locust Street. That’s a block east of U.S. Highway 371.

Now authorities are investigating the death of the gunshot victim as a homicide, a Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

There’s no immediate word on who discovered the male’s body nor how.

Nor have investigators said anything about a possible suspect or motive.

Authorities now are preparing to send the body for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.