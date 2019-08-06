First Alert: Tracking the hottest weather of the year so far

The heat and humidity is going to be the rule today and rain is going to be the exception. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will put heat indices above 100 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still won't want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. Feels-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees from noon until 7 p.m. There is a chance of a few spots could be cooled off by rain. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Most of the area will stay hot and dry.