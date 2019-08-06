First Alert: Tracking the hottest weather of the year so far

Good morning! The heat is about to be cranked up in the ArkLaTex. I’m tracking the hottest weather of the year, so far. Highs by the end of the week could be near 100 degrees. With high humidity levels, heat indices could top 105 degrees area wide, so dangerous heat will be possible. A HEAT ADVISORY could be issued for parts, if not all, of the ArklaTex later this week.
Luckily, temperatures are no where near 100 degrees this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Low-lying clouds and maybe a few areas of fog could develop this morning. Places that saw rain on Monday are the areas most likely to see fog this morning. Rain is not expected first thing this morning. Overall, widespread travel problems are not expected this morning.
The heat and humidity is going to be the rule today and rain is going to be the exception. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will put heat indices above 100 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still won't want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. Feels-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees from noon until 7 p.m. There is a chance of a few spots could be cooled off by rain. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Most of the area will stay hot and dry.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday will be seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures will continue to increase Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge continues to build over the ArkLaTex. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90s. A few places could even hit the century mark for the first time this year. Heat indices will be near or above 105 degrees so we'll want to limit our time outside on Thursday and Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, but rain will be even more limited on Thursday and Friday.
The serious summertime sizzle is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s. Once again, a few places could hit 100 degrees. Even though a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out, most will not have to worry about dodging any rain this weekend. The bigger weather worry Saturday and Sunday will be beating the heat.
Have a great day and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.