First Alert: Tracking the hottest weather of the year so far

(KSLA) - Mother nature is about to be crank up the heat in the ArkLaTex. The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is tracking the hottest weather of the year, so far.
An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure in the middle of the atmosphere, will build over the ArkLaTex towards the end of the work week and continue to dominate our weather headlines this week. This type of weather pattern, especially during this time of year, typically brings in very hot and dry weather.
By the end of the week, some of us could hit 100 degrees for the first time this year. Plus, dangerous heat will heat will be possible.
Highs Thursday through the upcoming weekend will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. With high humidity levels, heat indices could top 105 degrees area wide, so dangerous heat will be possible.
A HEAT ADVISORY could be issued for parts, if not all, of the ArklaTex later this week.
Rain will likely be very limited for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
Our daily rain chances won’t be completely zero through the weekend, but they won’t be high either.
Only isolated showers or storms are expected each day, mainly in the afternoon. Most places won’t see another drop of rain until the middle of next week.
The serious summertime sizzle is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend too.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s. Once again, a few places could hit 100 degrees. Even though a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, most will not have to worry about dodging any rain this weekend.
The bigger weather worry Saturday and Sunday will be beating the heat. Here are few heat safety tips to remember:
