First Alert: Heat Advisories Wednesday into Thursday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday.
The hottest weather of the summer is on track to arrive in the coming days. Triple digits are looking more and more likely by the weekend. With the high humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will reach dangerous levels above 105 at times. Rain looks limited, but an occasional isolated shower or storm is possible.
Showers will fade away this evening. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 70s. Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could go as high as 108 in spots.
Little change is expected Thursday and Friday with the heat being the primary story. Temperatures will inch closer to 100 through the end of the week with little rain relief expected.
Triple digits look attainable over the weekend and my stick around through early next week. Overnight lows will barely get below 80 over the same stretch.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
