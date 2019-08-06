First Alert: Dangerous heat returns the next few days

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex starting on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Additional heat advisories could be issued for later in the week or into the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s along with very humid conditions will make it ‘feel-like’ 105-110 to the average person. Once the ‘feels-like’ temperatures or heat index reach 105 it becomes much easier to succumb to heat related illnesses.
Here are some tips for staying safe in the heat:
Stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water.
Stay cool. Take frequent breaks in the shade or inside.
Dress appropriately. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing.
The heat is expected to build through the weekend and into early next week with triple digit temperatures possible in some areas.
