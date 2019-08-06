Easy ways to find deals on back to school shopping

Another good way to save is by signing up for text messages or emails from your favorite retailers. Places like JCPenney offer both services. You can sign up for a text alert and JCPenney will send you text messages with a link to coupons like $10 off a $25 purchase. Several places like Old Navy, Target, The Children’s Place and Kohl’s have these options for shoppers so they can take extra off their receipt at the register.