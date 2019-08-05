East Texas Ag News: How to spot bermuda grass stem maggot damage

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The bermuda grass stem maggot has been reported annually since 2012.
The maggot is a pest of bermuda grass in Texas.
The fly lays its eggs within the stem of the bermuda grass plant and once the egg hatches, the larva moves to the last plant node and consumes the plant material within the stem.
The stem damage results in the death of the top two or three leaves while the rest of the plant remains green.
The amount of damage seems to be dependent on growing conditions as well as the point during regrowth when the flies lay their eggs.
Most producers will typically see the damage before finding the pest. But producers are less likely to see damage in a grazing pasture since livestock will keep forage grazed down.
