DeSoto Parish students head back to school Tuesday, Aug. 6

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Students in DeSoto Parish are getting up bright and early and heading back to school Tuesday, Aug. 6.
For the last few weeks teachers like Elizabeth Northcutt have been preparing for their arrival.
“Every year I always get excited to meet my new bunch of kids,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet them. I can’t wait to meet their families (and) get to know them because you create a great bond.”
Northcutt works as a kindergarten teacher at North DeSoto Lower Elementary School in Stonewall and is actually the school district’s elementary teacher of the year.
“When you’re loving something that you do, it’s not even like you’re working," she said.
Another person excited for the new school year is Superintendent Clay Corley. Last school year was Corley’s first year as superintendent for Desoto Parish and he was happy with how well the district performed.
“The hallmark of this year is more the same,” he said. “We don’t have a ton of new gadgets or new plans that would be different from before.”
Corley says his plan is to refine the practices that the district already has in place, and continue to look for ways to improve.
“It’s the greatest day for us as educators,” he said. We look forward to the new school year. We look forward to seeing (students) bright shining faces, but we don’t take it lightly that parents choose to send their children to the Desoto Parish School system."
Something new the district did add for parents is a new bus tracking app. The app will allow parents to see where their child’s school bus is in real time.
Corley says they will be sending home information about how parents can get the app set up on their phone shortly after school starts.
