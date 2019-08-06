CrimeStoppers offering reward for information in one-month-old’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As a Reminder, Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers will reward up to $2,000 for information regarding the death of Queen Dean, a one-month-old infant.
Authorities say Queen was killed by gunfire just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police, a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking and killing the one-month-old.
There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time, and the motive has not yet been declared.
Information regarding the killing can be reported anonymously by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the website lockemup.org, or using the app, P3 Tips. At no time will anyone be asked for a name and tipsters will remain anonymous.
