Cowboys La’el Collins looking to stay in Dallas

OXNARD, CA - Any strong offense has a solid offensive line. That is a key to running a strong franchise.
Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins is hoping to be part of the Cowvboys line for years to come despite his 2017 contract extension coming to an end after this season.
Collinshas imrpved each season and has proven his importance on the line. He has started every game the past two seasons including the playoff appearances. The ground game should continue to do good this year with the line having stability.
“It all starts up front,” Collins said. “It has to be five guys up front playing together on the same page, one play at a time. One thing about the offensive line unit we play together. The brotherhood is strong and we trust one another. You work hard every day and you build that bond and chemistry. That is how it comes. You don’t just show up at training camp and expect it to be here. it starts months and months in the off season.”
The Cowboys have a few more days of camp before they play the 49ers on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.