Bossier School officials drive safety ahead of first day

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The first day of school has arrived - and Bossier Parish School officials want to make sure drivers are paying attention the minute they hit the road Wednesday morning.
According to Bossier School officials, more than 13,500 students ride the bus, which equates to 231 different buses and 706 various routes - equaling 9 thousand daily stops.
Col. Dave Hadden, the director of transportation for Bossier Schools, said drivers need to be vigilant and on the lookout for school buses. Most importantly, Hadden wants to drive home the point that commuter should not circumvent school buses stopped with its stop sign out, while students enter or exit.
Bossier Parish participated in a National Student Transportation Illegal passing survey. Of the 39 states that contributed data to the survey, data shows 27 percent of the nation’s school bus drivers reported cars illegally passing buses - a statistic Hadden called “unacceptable.”
To mitigate drivers from illegally passing buses at the start or end of the school day, Louisiana State Police Troop G stressed troopers would be in close contact with buses and will not hesitate to fine violators who jeopardize student safety. Fines for violators can range from $100 to $5 thousand depending on the severity of the incident and if injuries are involved.
To learn more information about your child’s bus route, click here. This will also provide your student’s bus driver’s contact details.
