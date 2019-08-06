Authorities ID woman killed in hit-and-run in Maud

MAUD, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident in East Texas.
She is 31-year-old Jessica Ann Racheal, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The accident on Texas Highway 8 (Houston Drive) at U.S. Highway 67 (Broadway Avenue) in Maud was reported at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday.
Preliminary investigation shows Racheal was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, said Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Highway Patrol.
Racheal was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
