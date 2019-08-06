Authorities ID woman killed in hit-and-run in Maud

Authorities say a pedestrian died when she was struck by a vehicle at Texas Highway 8 (Houston Drive) at U.S. Highway 67 (Broadway Avenue) in Maud, Texas, early the morning of Aug. 6. The vehicle then left. [Source: Google Maps file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | August 6, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:52 PM

MAUD, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident in East Texas.

She is 31-year-old Jessica Ann Racheal, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The accident on Texas Highway 8 (Houston Drive) at U.S. Highway 67 (Broadway Avenue) in Maud was reported at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation shows Racheal was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, said Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Highway Patrol.

Racheal was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

