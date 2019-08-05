Woman dies when UTV crashes in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman died when a UTV crashed, ejecting her and the teenager who was driving.
The wreck occurred about 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Cunningham Camp Road about three miles southeast of Natchez in Natchitohces Parish.
The woman is 40-year-old Amanda Preble, of the Rapides Parish town of Ball, according to Louisiana State Police.
A 2017 Honda Pioneer 700 was traveling east on Cunningham Camp Road when its driver lost control of the vehicle , said Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau, of State Police Troop E.
The UTV ran off the left side of the road then crossed over and ran off the opposite side, causing the vehicle to begin overturning.
The 16-year-old and Preble both were thrown from the UTV.
Preble was pronounced dead.
The teenager was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Routine toxicology tests are pending.
Troop E has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.