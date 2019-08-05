We went school supplies shopping at 3 different stores. Here’s how they compare

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research shows that more than half of parents will spend around $500 per child on back to school items this year.
We want to help you save as much money as possible so we did some comparison shopping for you.
We analyzed school supply lists for first grade classes across the ArkLaTex and created a list of common items to buy.
Then, we set out to try to get all the items on our list at three different stores: Walmart, Target, and Dollar Tree.
No one store had everything on the list, some of the more specific items could only be found at specialty stores.
Walmart had most of the items we were looking for. We spent about $74 and got everything but one item.
At Target, we spent $78 and bought everything but two things on our list.
Dollar Tree had the least selection, but good value. We spent $22, but we only got about half of the things we were looking for.
