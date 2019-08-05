United Way holds weekend Back-to-School drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — United Way of Northwest Louisiana hosted a school supply drive for Bossier Parish students over the weekend.
Wednesday is their first day of classes. Teachers are holding in-service says Monday and Tuesday.
Over the weekend, staffers with Bossier School District and United Way staked out locations inside and outside the entrances to the Walmart on Airline Drive.
They helped fill a bus with pencils, pens, book bags and paper. There also were donations that came throughout the day.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.