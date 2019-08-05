SPD Chief to hold news conference following infant’s shooting

By KSLA Digital Team | August 5, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:03 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond will hold a news conference following the shooting death of a infant over the weekend.

The press conference will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Acres Elementary School.

Authorities say month-old Queen Dean was struck in the head just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police, a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking and killing the one-month-old.

Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information at this time.

