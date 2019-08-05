Residents react to mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are raising fears among some people in the Shreveport area.
Some say it’s terrible to think that it’s dangerous to go to the grocery store or a restaurant.
“You’re just afraid to go anywhere, even church,” Elmer Hall said. “You just have to pray and ask the Lord to guide us that we may be able to go in peace."
Others think it’s important to use you’re Second Amendment rights and carry a firearm for protection.
“I always carry for reasons like what’s happening,” Jordan Ellis said. “I think the Second amendment is extremely important.”
Many people also wanted to thank our local first responders for their hard work.
They trust they are prepared for any situation.
