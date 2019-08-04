Plays of the day from Saints training camp practice No. 8

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are now eight practices in, and if you thought the grind of training camp would impact their effort, think again.
Saturday’s workout was the one their most spirited workouts of camp.
The Saints opened with Ted Ginn putting a ridiculous double move on Marshon Lattimore. But when Drew Brees threw him the ball, Ginn couldn’t handle it.
Eli Apple continues to get his hands on passes, here he is knocking down a throw from Brees.
Brees would end the period with a short touchdown pass to Josh Hill.
The defense came up with their third interception of camp, when sixth-round pick Saquan Hamption. When he stepped in front of a Teddy Bridgewater pass.
Latavius Murray returned to full participation today, and caught this swing pass from Bridgewater, and rumbled into the end zone.
During the next team period, Murray had his biggest run of camp so far. Alvin Kamara followed that with a big run of his own.
Bridgewater made up for his interception with one of the best throws of practice when he connected with Simmie Cobbs down the seam, ust over P.J. Williams for a touchdown.
Taysom Hill finished the period with a throw to a wide open Cyril Grayson on a corner route..
Next team period belonged to No. 9. As he fired four straight completions. The first to Hill on a deep out. The second to Michael Thomas on a hitch. The third right back to Thomas on a comeback, and a fourth to Tre’Quan Smith on a corner route.
Later, Taysom Hill made a great decision on a zone read, to keep it for a big gain.
Saints closed with goal line in the final period. It started with a touchdown from Brees to Kamara. But the defense stuffed Kamara for tackle for loss on the next play. On the final down, Brees found Ginn, But he was ruled out of bounds.
