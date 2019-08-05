Man goes missing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 38-year-old man has gone missing in Shreveport.
Now authorities are asking for the public’s help finding him.
James Taylor was reported as missing June 26, according to Shreveport police.
“Taylor’s family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts,” Officer Christina Curtis said.
He last was seen near the 7800 block of Youree Drive.
Taylor stands 6’ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Taylor to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 then press option 3.
