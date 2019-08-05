Local businesses donate supplies, uniforms and funds to Caddo Schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three local businesses paid it forward Monday to Caddo Parish Schools, ahead of the impending school year. Dollar Mania, Furniture Express and the Frost Insurance Group made sure students in need of a little help this school year received much needed supplies and uniforms.
Dollar Mania donated 250 uniforms, Furniture Express provided 250 backpacks and the Frost Insurance Group donated $2,500 to local teachers to purchase school supplies.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree stated they are incredibly grateful for the act of kindness.
“Education is everything. Not only does it make our children and city smarter, but it also keeps our streets safer,” Perkins said. “It also makes sure our Shreveport is prosperous.”
The donated items will be given to 10 schools in Caddo Parish School’s ‘transformation zone,’ which is an initiative to improve some of the neediest schools in the district. Twenty-five pre-selected students from each school will receive the donations.
Mary Trammel, the Caddo Parish School Board President, said today’s donation is nothing short of a blessing.
“When we find businesses in the community that want to invest in our children, it is a wonderful feeling,” trammel said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know they want to invest and make sure that children have all the tools they need to start the school year.”
Mayor Perkins and other city leaders then hopped on a bus to pass out vouchers to the respective schools.
