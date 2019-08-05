KSLA Back-to-School Parental Concern Survey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Parents and guardians, what are your top concerns as the new school year starts?
Is bullying an issue for your child? Do you need assistance with healthy, affordable food options for the kids’ lunch? How about the safety and security of your child and their school?
There’s probably a billion questions running through your mind on how to provide the best of the best for your child and their future, with the resources you have.
The KSLA Digital Team created a survey allowing you to voice your top concerns on surviving the new school year.
Whether this is the first year of Kindergarten for your little one, if your teenager is transferring to a new school, labeled as the “new kid” in the hallways, or even if your son or daughter had a hard time adjusting in school the previous year, we want to know what concerns you have so we can work hard to provide answers to the best of our ability.
Click HERE to complete the parental concern survey.
