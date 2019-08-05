Keeping You Safe: Back to School Immunizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is keeping you safe with what you need to know about immunizations as you head back to school.
With school starting in just a few days in some school districts, we wanted to get the latest information on vaccinations with Dr. Gretchen Petterway of Christus Pediatric Associates in Shreveport.
Dr. Petterway says it is important for her to dispel myths that vaccines hurt children. As students head back to school and even daycares, Dr. Petterway will be met with a small percentage of parents who refuse to vaccinate. She says she’s seen a variety of complications in children due to a lack of vaccination. One patient is blind and deaf because of an infectious disease that could have been prevented through vaccination.
Most Pre-K or Kindergarten students will need their 4 year old shots before heading back to school.
A big talker is the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine, also known as the MMR. The MMR vaccine has gotten a bad wrap due to misinformation that the vaccine causes autism. The MMR Vaccine is given around 1 year old and most parents with children who are diagnosed with autism notice something isn’t right around that time the dose is given. However, doctors say studies have shown there is no link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Dr. Petterway says, “They tried to link MMR to a preservative called Thimerasol and preservatives are there to stop bacteria overgrowth. We don’t use Thimerosal in vaccines to preserve it anymore. and we are still seeing alarming causes of autism nationally and all over the world.”
Dr. Petterway points to some studies that suggest genes are linked to the disorder. Studies continue to be done to find the missing “puzzle piece" to what causes autism.
Doctors encourage that you give your child the best fighting chance with arming them with what they need.
