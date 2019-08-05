First Alert: Heat builds this week

Temperatures will hit the highest mark so far this summer by the end of the week. Some parts of the ArkLaTex could see 100 and with high humidity heat advisories may be issued. Rain looks limited with only isolated showers and storms expected at times.
We’ll be mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 70s. Expect a hot and humid day tomorrow with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.
The rest of the week will feature increasing heat and decreasing rain chances. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 for the second half of the week with very little rain to track. Overnight lows will remain very warm with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s.
