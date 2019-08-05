First Alert: H-O-T work week ahead

Today is going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel like it's near or just above 100 degrees. Even though it's just going to be seasonably hot today, you still don't want to over do it outside today. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. The heat and humidity will be the rule and rain will be the exception. Any downpours or storms that develop this afternoon will quickly diminish this evening. Temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until 7 or 8 p.m. and heat indices won't drop below 90 degrees until 10 or 11 p.m. If you have a yard work to do today then make sure to get it done this morning.