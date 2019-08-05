First Alert: H-O-T work week ahead

Good morning! Even though some kids will start to go back to school this week, summer is still going to be in full swing across the ArkLaTex. This week is going to be H-O-T. By the end of the week, some places could be flirting with the century mark. There is the potential of dangerous heat by the end of the work week as well. With an upper-level ridge building over the ArkLaTex, rain chances this week will be slight at best and little to no rain is expected towards the end of the week.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. By noon, temperatures will be near 90 degrees. It will probably be too hot to have lunch outside today. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Today is going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel like it's near or just above 100 degrees. Even though it's just going to be seasonably hot today, you still don't want to over do it outside today. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. The heat and humidity will be the rule and rain will be the exception. Any downpours or storms that develop this afternoon will quickly diminish this evening. Temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until 7 or 8 p.m. and heat indices won't drop below 90 degrees until 10 or 11 p.m. If you have a yard work to do today then make sure to get it done this morning.
The overnight will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out before 10 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday be carbon copies of Monday. It's going to be warm and muggy in the morning and hot and humid in the afternoon. A few downpours will be possible in the afternoon, but most will stay hot and dry. De Soto Parish students go back to school on Tuesday and Bossier Parish on Wednesday. The kids probably won't need a light jacket in the morning or their umbrella in the afternoon. Make sure to pack some extra water, though. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.
High pressure will tighten its grip on the ArkLaTex towards the end of the work week. This means temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to maybe near 100 degrees by the end of the work week. With temperatures near 100 degrees, heat indices could top 105 degrees, which is borderline dangerous heat. Also, expect little to no rain.
It looks like the serious summertime heat is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the afternoon.
Have a great day and make sure to stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
