DeSoto Parish Schools rolls out new bus tracking app

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Students in DeSoto Parish will be heading back to school Aug. 6 — and if they ride the bus there’s now a new app that will track their location.
The new app is called Edulog. Parents will be able to create a login and track where their child’s bus is in the parish.
“I was familiar with it from other districts and so really we started talking about that last year,” said Superintendent Clay Corley.
Corley says they were able to test out the app on our of their school buses just a few months ago.
The app will allow parents to track their child’s buses in real time. If accidents occur or there’s a delay the estimated time of arrival will change as well.
“This is going to minimize the calls from parents because they will know where the bus is at all times,” said Transportation Coordinator Larry Hall.
Hall says parents will have the opportunity to set up alerts, and they can also communicate with their child’s bus driver.
“It will keep the communication between everyone open,” he said. “It’s just going to be a great benefit for DeSoto Parish.”
If a child plays sports and takes the bus to sporting activities parents can also track that bus as well.
The school district wants to make sure that children are safe, parents are informed and that they stay up to date on the latest technology.
“I think every aspect of the education should grow, and that includes the transportation department,” Hall said. “We know that everything is now heading in the direction of technology, and the transportation department definitely does not want to be left behind.”
Corley says they will soon be sending home information on how parents can register and get things set up through the app. He says they will also be providing information about the app on the school district’s website and Facebook page as well.
