Close to 200 new Caddo teachers welcomed with spirit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One at a time, new Caddo Parish School District teachers were celebrated as they walked down a cheerleader-lined sidewalk towards the entrance of University Hall on LSU - Shreveport’s campus to officially kick-off the year.
Monday marked the start of the New Teacher Summit, which prepares the close to 200 fresh educators for success in the classroom.
“We’ve assembled our spirit groups from all over the district so that our 187 teachers know how excited we are they’ve chosen to come work and learn and teach children in Caddo Parish,” said Dr. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools.
During the three day summit, teachers will learn about district expectations, professional development opportunities and grade level requirements.
Some of the newly minted teachers have also returned to Northwest Louisiana to pay it forward to their hometown.
“I think it’s just about giving back, I think teaching is one of the most important jobs out there and I think that we have the opportunity to shape young minds,” said Ryan Burton, an incoming history teacher at Northwood High School.
Brandon Graham, a Booker T. Washington graduate, will be teaching physical education at J.S. Clark Elementary.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the children in a different component such as physical education,” Graham said. “I’m looking forward to the kids being acclimated to fitness.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.